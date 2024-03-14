An accident that closed Kal Lake Road Tuesday has been deemed medical in nature

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

No one was seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident that shut down Kal Lake Road Tuesday that RCMP say was caused by a medical condition.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Const. Chris Terleski said on March 12 around 4 p.m., police as well as BC Emergency Health Services and Vernon Fire Rescue Services personnel responded to a single-vehicle collision on Kalamalka Lake Road in Vernon.

Terleksi said a pickup truck veered off Kal Lake Road and collided with a hydro pole, causing extensive damage to the pole and the lines to fall to the ground.

“Due to the potential risk, emergency responders maintained a safe distance and closed the road to traffic until BC Hydro crews attended and rendered the scene safe,” Terleski said in a press release. “The cause of the collision is believed to be medical in nature and the 67-year-old driver was transported to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.”