Paddlewheel Hall has partnered with the Kootenay Wedding Co. to bring Okanagan Wedding Expo to Vernon

The Okanagan Wedding Expo is coming to Vernon next month.

Paddlewheel Hall has partnered with the Kootenay Wedding Co. to bring the event to town April 6 from noon to 5 p.m. at the hall next to Paddlewheel Park.

“It’s a match made in heaven to host the 2024 Okanagan Wedding Expo,” says Hall Manager Jenna Kiesman.

“Paddlewheel Hall is a very popular wedding venue for those getting married in the sunny Okanagan and we look forward to seeing our amazing local vendors show their best work.”

There is limited space remaining for interested vendors wishing to participate in the event.

Vendors can apply by clicking here.

Tickets are available online for $15 – which includes a swag bag – or $18 at the door.