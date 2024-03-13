Grant spending approved by Vernon city council

Photo: Castanet/file photo

Vernon council authorized administration to spend the Indigenous Engagement Requirements Fund grant of $40,000 to assist with the implementation of the new Emergency and Disaster Management Act.

The motion passed at the Monday March 11 council meeting with no discussion or presentation.

The staff report from meetings agenda says, “The Province of BC is offering $40,000 in one-time funding to all local governments and Indigenous governing bodies in order to assist with implementation of the new Indigenous Engagement Requirements set out in Bill 31 Emergency and Disaster Management Act.”

The funds will be used to: