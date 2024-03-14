Vernon council gets $45,000 grant to modernize its 911 service

Photo: Castanet/file

The City of Vernon is modernizing its 911 service despite not handling its own calls, thanks to the UBCM - Next Generation 911 Grant.

Mayor Victor Cumming kicked off the council discussion at Monday's meeting by asking what others may have been wondering: Why is $45,000 going towards this service?

Kris Satchell, manager information services, explained the Next Generation 911 is a modernization of 911 services.

“It'll be things like better 911 calling location information, real-time texting screen, streaming audio and video, and new ways to direct calls to services other than police, fire and ambulance such as mental mental health support,” explained Satchell.

“What this grant is, and the program is for, is to provide local governments readiness assessments, that type of thing to make sure our data is ready to be at the level needed for those calls to be successful things like addressing boundaries.”

Cumming highlighted that Vernon doesn’t handle 911 calls, which Satchell confirmed.

The grant will still be useful in the area, according to Satchell.

“The main part of our role, Mr. Mayor, is to make sure our addressing and our mapping all of that information that goes to those call centers – for example Kelowna does our fire dispatch – make sure it is accurate and up to date, so that they can help the best possible service.”

Council authorize administration to spend the $45,000 Next Generation 911 grant to support of 911 services.