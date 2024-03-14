Vernon Farmers' Market will open for the 2024 season April 18

Photo: Vernon Farmers' Market

The sun is shining, the birds are chirping and the Vernon Farmers' Market is getting ready to open for the summer.

The popular market will open for the 2024 season on April 18 at is regular location in the parking lot of Kal Tire Place.

Frances Callaghan, VFM marketing co-ordinator, said all of the old favourites will be back for another season.

Also returning this year will be fresh eggs.

“The last year or so it was harder to get egg farmers,” Callaghan said. “But we have confirmed one will be coming on Thursdays.”

All of the items for sale were grown, produced or made by the people selling them, there are no big box stores or mega-markets allowed.

Initially, there is not be a lot of veggies and produce at the market, but as the season progresses, more farmers will he harvesting and selling their wares.

Callaghan said opening day will have a festive atmosphere will prizes and other activities planned.

“We just want to make this an exciting year,” she said.

Last year, wildfires, smoke and the downturn in tourism did impact the market in July and August with lower numbers.

The market will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays and Mondays.

For more information, visit the VFM website.

The Vernon Farmers’ Market is one of the oldest in the Okanagan, celebrating its 45th anniversary this year.

From handful of vendors in 1979, the market now supports over 100 vendors. Growers and crafters produce everything from fresh produce, fruit, eggs, meat, cheese, baked goods, plants, flowers, hand crafted goods and more.

Dogs are not allowed in the market, however service dogs and small handheld dogs are permitted.