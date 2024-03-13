Vernon council approves funding for climate action initiatives

Photo: Castanet file photo

Climate action funding to the tune of $309,000 was passed at Vernon's city council Monday, with a couple of tweaks.

Coun. Brian Guy made a motion at the March 11 meeting to add a number of “and-further clauses” to city staff’s original motion.

The changes, which were passed by council, include having Go By Bike Week funding come from the transportation department, and to direct administration to prepare framework for a Climate Action Plan and Community Engagement Plan for the end of May.

Guy raised concerns over where the $20,000 for the Climate Action Ripple Effect (CARE) annual Youth Symposium & Community Expo would be going: to the school District or to the contractor running the event. Administration will reach out to School District 22 to find out where the funds should be directed, and let council know.

Providing rationale for his amendments, Guy said the Go By Bike Week funding should be coming from the tranportation budget, rather than an external one

Much discussion was had over the SD22 funding, questioning whether council should provide funding to a contractor, if SD22 should receive the funding to direct themselves, and if the district would have the manpower to deal with the funding.

Council agreed to fund the initiatives with Guys amendments, which means the following funding will be allocated:

Access data analysis tool to forecast project level greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction potentials to guide future decision making - $7,000

Conduct a parks, green space, and wetland inventory for the Official Community Plan (OCP) update and the development of a natural asset inventory - $120,000

Enhance Go By Bike Week with additional contractor support, promotional materials, and community engagement initiatives - $50,000

Top up for the E-mobility Accelerator Program technology demonstration to temporarily provide equitable e-scooter trials - $10,000

Sponsor the Climate Action Ripple Effect (CARE) annual Youth Symposium & Community Expo - $20,000

Sponsor two UBC Sustainability Scholars research projects (a. how best to increase the uptake of community building energy retrofits, b. feasibility study of an equity-based e-scooter program) - $22,000

Model the GHG emissions of future housing development with the 2024 Housing Needs Assessment - $40,000

Conduct a GHG reduction feasibility study for energy retrofits to city owned buildings subject to Federation of Canadian Municipality (FCM) grant of $40,000.

Guy also clarified that funds going to climate action incentives in the City of Vernon won’t require new taxation for residents, according to city staff at Monday's council meeting.

Climate Action specialist Kevin McCarty explained to council that there’s two sources of funding. One is the climate action revolving fund which currently sits at about $820,000. The second is the local government Climate Action Program Fund, which comes from the provincial government.

“The local government Climate Action Program Fund, which is currently $410,000 and will go up to $615,000,” said McCarty.

“We've focused the efforts around the local government Climate Action Program funding because that money needs to be spent more urgently, it will be needing to be returned to the province if we don't spend that first.”

Guy confirmed with McCarty that council was not looking for new funds for the climate action initiatives proposed by staff.