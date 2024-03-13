Vernon Vipers scrambling to accommodate fans in smaller Kal Tire Place North venue after main arena closure

Photo: File photo

The Vernon Vipers are scrambling to accommodate season ticket holders after the temporary shutdown of Kal Tire Place.

The arena was closed due to issues with the main ice chiller on March 9.

So, the BCHL Vipers will have to play their scheduled Saturday and Sunday games in Kal Tire Place North, which has a seating capacity of 400, including standing room.

“We're currently trying to determine the number of season ticket holders that will be attending these games, as they'll be given priority admission. We need season ticket holders and fans who have already purchased single game tickets to contact our office at 250-542-6022 so we can arrange a voucher for admission,” said a post on the Vipers website.

“On game days, admission will be rush seating. Season ticket holders will be allowed in first – 5 p.m. on Saturday and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Other ticket holders will then be allowed to find a remaining seat or standing-room spot. We ask that fans allow wheelchairs to use the marked positions in the arena. We will also have a full concessions plus beer and wine sales.”

The Vipers are meeting the Nanaimo Clippers Saturday and the Alberni Valley Bulldogs Sunday.

According to their website, the Vipers looked at other arena options in nearby BCHL rinks but due to scheduling and available ice times, it was not a feasible option.

“Other nearby rinks also didn't have more seating room as Kal Tire Place North or the infrastructure for broadcasting the game.”

Due to the BCHL scheduling, re-scheduling the two games was not an option.

“We are currently working very hard to have our flo-hockey broadcasts in place – we are also looking at the ability to show the game in Kal Tire Place on the big screen – we'll have more information on that later this week.”

On March 11, the city posted on its website that repair work has started.

At approximately 9 p.m. March 9, the Kal Tire Place ammonia alarm was activated, prompting the automatic and immediate shutdown of the system.

With the ammonia from the ice chiller isolated, crews were able to conduct a safety check, identifying a small leak.

It was originally estimated repairs would take one to two days. However, a further assessment has revealed the repairs will take longer and all ice bookings and programs from March 11 to 17 for Kal Tire Place - South, Kal Tire Place - North, and Priest Valley Arena are being adjusted.

More information on reopening Kal Tire - South will be available once repairs are complete.

Kal Tire Place North uses a separate system and was not impacted by the closure.