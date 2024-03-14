Vernon Search and Rescue has been working with the Vernon Snowmobile Association for 57 years

Photo: VSAR

Vernon Search and Rescue is praising members of the Vernon Snowmobile Association for their long-time support.

“The Vernon Snowmobile Association driven by Trail Tire Vernon and Vernon Search and Rescue have a long history together,” VSAR said on its Facebook page.

“Some of the founding members of VSAR in 1960 were also founding members of the Vernon Snowmobile Association in 1967. Over the years many members of the club have assisted VSAR on snowmobile searches, and many have gone onto become members of VSAR.”

On the weekend, members of VSAR celebrated the opening of the VSA's new chalet.

“We have already used this beautiful new building for training this winter. We look forward to continuing our partnership together for the next 57 years,” the post said.

The chalet on Silver Star Mountain will be unlocked at all times and will offer a place of sanctuary for snowmobilers and snowshoers in the winter and mountain bikers and hikers in the summer.