Vernon senior finds way to give smiles to children born with a cleft lip or palate

Tracey Prediger

Staying busy in their retirement is a must for George and Rita Schupley.

She likes to bake and he has taken to crafting charcuterie boards in the woodworking shop at Parkwood Retirement Resort in Vernon.

“I’d go bananas if I didn’t have something to do,” says Schupley while sitting behind a table with his wife during a recent craft show in their complex.

“She’s the baker and I’m the maker,” he says with a smile.

What gives George Schupley his smile is knowing he’s helping others find theirs. All the profit from the sale of his boards is donated to Operation Smile, an international organization that provides free surgical care to children and young adults born with a cleft lip or palate. He got the idea after watching an ad for the charity on T.V.

“And I thought there was something I could do to support the children, you know,” he says.

Schupley admits his woodworking skills were limited before moving into Parkwood four years ago, but having a cause like Operation Smile has allowed his natural abilities to shine through.

“I’m now up to 50 designs and there’s another 50 in storage,” he says while pointing to his head.

What appealed to him the most was the dedication of the people behind the organization. He applauds the doctors who donate their time and skill to help children and knew he could contribute in his own way.

“It felt as if that is what I wanted to do, help the little ones get a good start in life," he says.

Feedback for Schupley’s efforts has been positive, both from people who buy his boards and the correspondence he’s received directly from Operation Smile.