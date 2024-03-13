Concerns over Commonage Road closure detour south of Vernon

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

Safety concerns have arisen over a detour for the Commonage Road closure in Vernon.

An email from the Predator Ridge Community Safety Committee was sent out to area residents about the detour.

“We would like to remind our residents, guests, and visitors that due to the temporary closure of commonage Road and the detour route, making a left turn onto Hwy 97 can be challenging,” reads the email. “As an alternative, we recommend turning right onto Hwy 97 and travelling south towards Gatzke Road, which is a safer option.”

The committee says it’s reached out to the City of Vernon and expressed concerns over how the detour has been handled. It says it’s been informed that its concerns have been escalated.

City of Vernon spokesperson Josh Winquist confirmed that a concern about the detour was received and directed to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

“Both Commonage Road and the detour route (Highway 97) are the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Transportation Highways and Infrastructure,” said Winquist in an email.

“Temporary speed reduction was implemented on Highway 97 to assist with safer lane merging and crossings of Highway 97 at Bailey Road.”

Michelle Beaudry with Predator Ridge, said they’ve sent out both the City of Vernon notice and the safety committee’s notice. She says there’s a lot of concern from residents about the detour.

“It's obviously not an ideal thing, we would love to have a light at some point within there,” said Beaudry.

“Over the years, there have been a lot of issues at that intersection. But we do realize … that Commonage Road needs to be fixed, and unfortunately it’s not always at the most ideal time, but I think it'd be better to do it now than in the summer when the traffic levels are higher.”

Notice of the detour was sent out last week. The detour is expected to be in effect until the end of this week when work is completed dependent on the weather.

Commonage Road is closed while crews repair a section of spray irrigation pipe that had been leaking for months.

Winquist said the repair must be completed to ensure continued operation of the city’s spray irrigation program, and supply of irrigation water to businesses such as Predator Ridge Golf Course, the Rise golf course and other customers.

Beaudry says she understands the safety concerns, but the closure is necessary.

“Predator’s point of view is, we understand it's not ideal but we need to support the city in getting the infrastructure that we need put in,” said Beaudry