Vernon's Kalamalka Fly Fishers want to teach how to catch the big one

Photo: Kalamalka Fly Fishers

If you have ever wanted to learn how to fly fish, now is your chance.

Vernon's Kalamalka Fly Fishers is hosting an introductory course in fly fishing and casting.

The course covers fly casting, fly fishing, equipment, knots, local entomology and finding fish.

The course is limited to 30 participants, age 14+ and minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Registration is through Vernon Parks & Recreation.

For information on times and places, click here.

“As avid fly fishers, we are concerned and active in the conservation, protection, and restoration of fish habitat in the Vernon and surrounding areas,” said a statement on the group's website. “Education in all areas of fly fishing is a major part of what we do. Whether it is learning to cast using a fly rod, tie your own flies, build your own fly rod or improve your skills, we can help with classes or self-help opportunities.

“Getting out and going fishing is what it is all about. Especially getting children started in fishing and maybe one day into fly fishing is our goal. You are never too young or old to start.”

The Kalamaka Fly Fishers may be best known for their free fishing weekend at Polson Park.

The pond in Polson Park is stocked with 1,000 rainbow trout and is attended by hundreds of children. “We've had a lot of kids catch their first fish here and the excitement is quite high,” said Perry Wainwright with the Kalamalka Fly Fishers.

“I think that's why a lot of our members do it, is to relive that excitement when they caught their first fish.”

The 2024 fishing weekend is schedule for April 30 and May 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Children four to 14 are invited to this free event to try their hand at catching a limit of 2 trout per day. Rods and reels will be available for those who don't have their own.

Children under 11 must be accompanied by and adult.