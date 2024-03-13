Tackling housing reports regionally to be recommended to Regional District of North Okanagan Board of Directors

Photo: City of Vernon

Regionally reporting on housing needs will benefit municipalities in the Regional District of North Okanagan.

At least that’s what the Regional Growth Management Advisory Committee agreed to at its March 6 meeting, said Chair Kari Gares.

“The collective approach makes the most sense,” said Gares. “We're gathering the data by one individual, one contractor who's doing the work, and that information will obviously be disseminated out to the other electoral areas and member municipalities, for their planning team to obviously look at that and then to use that data to incorporate it into their official community planning.”

Gares highlighted the benefits of the regional approach in providing a consistency in the methodology and format of the reports by having one consultant do the work. That the reports would be drafted at once allowing data to be analyzed on a regional scale, and a regional approach would allow the RDNO to be the key point of contact. She also pointed out the cost effectiveness of future required updates.

The housing needs reports is a new requirement under the provincial NDP’s Bill 44. According to Gares, reports must now account for housing units for the next 20 years.

She says the committee also passed a motion to raise potential issues with Bill 44 to the board of directors “...to prepare an annotated list of potential issues with Bill 44 implementation, as it relates to infrastructure capacity, loss of land use control, Official Community Plan growth aspirations and community planning non compatible uses. So really, Bill 44 has kind of taken a lot of the control over local planning to see how their community should grow."

Gares explained that everything in the committee gets delivered up to the board of directors to be voted on. The next board of directors meeting is scheduled for March 20, but the agenda is yet to be released.