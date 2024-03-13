North Okanagan golf courses begin to welcome golfers back

Photo: Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club Golfers in the N. Okanagan. welcomed back to the links

Golf season is back on in the North Okanagan.

Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club is already welcoming golfers to walk the executive and champion courses and hopes to allow carts on the fairway by the weekend.

“It looks like the course wintered very well,” says Kyle Wiebe, general manager for the Spallumcheen course. He says the restaurant with its new flooring and the driving range are also open for business.

Vernon Golf and Country Club will be reopening its driving range with limited hours a couple of days before the course opens on March 21.

Adam Blair, general manager, says the first tee times of the day will start at 8:30 a.m., and urges golfers to be patient as the club continues with its irrigation project that will see alternating hole closures.

The new owners of Hillview have already opened the driving range and confirm the restaurant and both executive nine-hole courses will open April 4.

Predator Ridge and The Rise have yet to announce their opening dates.