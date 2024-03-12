Crash closes Kal Lake Road near Highway 6 in Vernon

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

UPDATE 4:47 p.m.

A truck crashing into a power pole on Kal Lake Road in Vernon is causing a back log of traffic in the area and nearby parking lots as vehicles turn around.

Emergency crews have the road blocked off in both directions from just after Highway 6 to Pottery Road.

Owner of the nearby store Okanagan Diesel Injection Darren Schindel says workers are stranded unless they walk out as police have the road blocked.

Schindel says the company is also without power.

BC Hydro is reporting on its website that there are 2,230 people in the area without power due to a motor vehicle incident. Castanet has reached out to BC Hydro to confirm if the incidents are related.

-with files from Tracey Prediger

ORIGINAL 4:29 p.m.

Kal Lake Road is closed in both directions in Vernon from about Pottery Road to Highway 6.

A truck crashed into a power pole.

Emergency crews are on scene now.