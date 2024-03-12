BC Hydro restores power to thousands near Kal Lake Road in Vernon after motor vehicle incident

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

UPDATE: 8:10 p.m.

Power has been restored to thousands of BC Hydro customers in Vernon after an earlier outage due to a motor vehicle incident.

According to BC Hydro’s outage map, 50 customers near Pottery Road and Kal Lake Road remain without power as of 8 p.m. BC Hydro reported the lights went out for about 2,230 just after 4 p.m.

A truck crashed into a power pole on Kal Lake Road at about 4 p.m. Tuesday, with emergency crews closing a stretch of road between Highway 6 and Pottery Road.

A City of Vernon spokesperson said as of 7 p.m., Vernon Fire Rescue had left the scene but the road remained closed.

Castanet has reached out to BC EHS and RCMP for more information about the incident.

UPDATE 4:47 p.m.

A truck crashing into a power pole on Kal Lake Road in Vernon is causing a back log of traffic in the area and nearby parking lots as vehicles turn around.

Emergency crews have the road blocked off in both directions from just after Highway 6 to Pottery Road.

Owner of the nearby store Okanagan Diesel Injection Darren Schindel says workers are stranded unless they walk out as police have the road blocked.

Schindel says the company is also without power.

BC Hydro is reporting on its website that there are 2,230 people in the area without power due to a motor vehicle incident. Castanet has reached out to BC Hydro to confirm if the incidents are related.

-with files from Tracey Prediger

ORIGINAL 4:29 p.m.

Kal Lake Road is closed in both directions in Vernon from about Pottery Road to Highway 6.

A truck crashed into a power pole.

Emergency crews are on scene now.