Photo: Getty Images

A boil water advisory has been lifted for Larkin area residents.

The Township of Spallumcheen sent out a notice on March 12 advising residents that the Larkin reservoir cleaning and water line flushing is now complete.

Water quality sampling was completed and Interior Health confirmed it’s now safe to lift the advisory.

The original Larkin Water Local Area advisory came into effect on Feb. 26, 2024 but has now been lifted.