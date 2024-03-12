Vernon Council approves additional funding for local park

Photo: City of Vernon City park rendering included in the report to council

More funding has been approved for a Vernon park project.

Council agreed at its Monday meeting to fund an additional $109,000 in funding for Pottery Ravine Park at 1604 18th Ave. According to the report to council, $73,000 will come from infrastructure reserves and $36,000 from RDNO parks development cost charges.

Mark Dowhaniuk, manager of infrastructure, spoke on behalf of the project telling council it’s something the department took over with the addition of new project managers.

“It's an older budget from back in 2019. We've completed the design based on public feedback and now we're ready to move forward with construction,” said Dowhaniuk.

“So the figures shown in the report show the design we're planning to go forward with and we just need a little bit more money to do so.”

The project originally had an approved budget of $202,000, but the revised cost estimate based on tendered construction costs is $311,000. The increase is due to continued inflationary pressures.

According to the report, administration will also be providing council with an infrastructure program project status update as well as the proposed 2023 carry overs.

Both reports will be provided at the March 25 regular meeting and will make recommendations on how to proceed with project funding moving forward.