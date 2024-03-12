Music marathon planned for pet surgery with extras to be shared

Photo: Contributed Proceeds to pay for pet surgery and emergencies

After learning her puppy Teddy has cancer and needs to get part of his paw removed, Tanya Lipscomb is doing what she knows best.

She, and her alter ego Kiki the Eco Elf, is putting on a concert.

“My dog needs an amputation, and this is the slow season for my business, so I thought I would put on an epic fundraiser not just for my wee fur baby, but to help other fur babies and families who perhaps can not work to earn the extra expense of pet emergencies,” says Lipscomb.

She’s rented out the Elk’s Hall on Monday, March 25, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the epic eight hour concert and promises all proceeds above rental and Teddy’s costs, will be shared between the Okanagan Humane Society and Paws It Forward.

“I am truly blessed to have my health and to be able to work super hard for my family and fur babies, but not everyone has that ability, so I want to give back, “ she says.

Lipscomb will be joined on stage by a few special guests including local celebrities Judy Rose and Melina Schein.

Entrance throughout that day is by donation and Lipscomb hopes anyone who has to work that day could still join in for “Happy Hour” from 3 to 6 p.m.