Vernon Mounties face off against Special Olympics BC team and lose

A post to the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Facebook page highlighted the mounties loss.

“Last night, our detachment's basketball team got CRUSHED by an incredibly talented Special Olympics Team,” said the post.

“They made it look too easy as they cooked us for 82 points in front of a packed crowd at Ellison Elementary.”

Const. Chris Terleski with the Vernon RCMP said the game is just for fun. Emphasizing that it’s a lot of fun.

He says the team played a softball game against the team last summer and were invited to try their hand at basketball.

“I would say it’s becoming a series and we’re looking forward to our rematch on the diamond this summer!” Terleski adds, “No date has been set but it will likely be in June as a fun way to wind up the team’s season.”

Terleski says the Mounties are happy and thankful to be able to support such a wonderful organization and spend our time connecting with “such great people.”