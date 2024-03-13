Vernon to seek new funding source for Official Community Plan update after losing out on grant

Photo: City of Vernon

A new funding source for Vernon’s update of its Official Community Plan will need to be found.

Council heard an update from Terry Barton, director of planning and community services, at its meeting Monday after Vernon was denied the $12 million it applied for from the federal Housing Accelerator Fund.

“While I appreciate that we may not have received the funding in full, certainly we were anticipating receiving some funding from this grant,” said Barton.

“As a part of that anticipation, our funding source for the Official Community Plan project that the City of Vernon has just started, was going to be using that grant as its primary funding source.”

Barton said the OCP will now need a different funding source. His team is working with the city’s finance department to come up with alternative solutions. A report is expected to be on the next council agenda on alternative funding sources and considerations having not received the grant.

Coun. Brain Quiring noted that Kamloops also did not receive the grant. He suggested city staff look to the city to see where they planned to find alternative funds.

“I did hear that they're looking for other options,” said Quiring.

“And they have other options to offset some of the problems created by not getting the grant. So not telling you how to do your job, and it might not hurt to contact Kamloops and ask them where they're looking.”

An Official Community Plan guides the growth of a community over what is typically a 20-year timeframe. Vernon's was last updated in 2013.