Vernon's Valley Medical Laboratories to move from downtown location and get a new name

Photo: Darren Handschuh Valley Medical Labs to relocate with name change

The name and location of a medical laboratory service will change in Vernon next month. Dynacare Laboratory and Health Services Centre will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at their new Anderson Way facility on Apr 4, 2024.

The new lab will employ the same staff that have been running the Valley Medical Laboratories in Vernon’s downtown for a number of years.

The new larger facility boasts state-of-the-art Dynacare technology and will offer free parking.

"This centre enhances access to health services in the community, reinforcing Dynacare as a valuable partner to the British Columbia healthcare system," says Mark Bernhardt, Dynacare's director of corporate communications.

Valley Medical Labs will close its doors at the end of the business day Friday, April 5th.

In addition to blood and urine collection and testing, the new lab will offer non-invasive prenatal testing.

A press release issued by the company states Dynacare is a Canadian company that dates back more than 50 years and has 170 lab and health service centres across the country.