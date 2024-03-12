Greater Vernon Advisory Committee endorses changes to water storage management plan

Photo: RDNO Newly endorsed Duteau Water Creek Storage Trigger Graph

Last year’s drought has sparked changes to the RDNO’s water shortage management plan.

According to Zee Marcolin, manager of utilities, the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee agreed to update the plan at its regular meeting March 6.

“The recommendation to update the Duteau Creek Water Storage Triggers Graph based on the analysis completed by staff was endorsed by GVAC with a suggestion to review the wording for the restrictions and the graph as they both referred to as a 'Stage' whereas the storage graph is just one parameter of four that are reviewed when Stage restrictions are being reviewed,” said Marcolin.

The original staff report submitted to the board highlighted the need for an update. The report said staff realized there were a number of operational conditions not fully considered in the graph following the 2023 drought year.

The update is meant to provide more security in the water supply which provides 70 to 80 per cent of summer/peak flows and 60 to 70 per cent of water distributed to customers in the Greater Vernon Water area.

The changes presented to GVAC were:

The stage calculation changes to reflect the water conservation goals of the GVW water restrictions as opposed to a statistical analysis that was used to develop the original stages

Includes operational water needs in the fall and throughout the winter with water level reservoir goals and minimum levels required to protect the infrastructure from damage

Incorporates the different flow commitments of the Environmental Flow Needs based on the GVW trigger stages

Stage requirements removed from the freshet period as stage restrictions are not useful until freshet is completed

Marcolin said staff will be reviewing the requested wording change and provide GVAC with a recommendation in the future.