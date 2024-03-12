Yankee Flats Meats officially opens shop in downtown Vernon

Chelsey Mutter

Yankee Flats Meats is now open to the public.

The Shuswap-based abattoir’s first brick and mortar shop opens in Vernon, today.

Stuart McKnight, one of the shop's owners, says the storefront will help the team get local meat to the Vernon area.

“It's all great healthy local meat, and clean feed, outdoor animals and we're pleased to get it to people who care,” said McKnight.

The shop has a dedicated fresh meat section, which McKnight says means the meat has never been frozen.

"So the fresh meat just stays in the case and then goes into the community," said McKnight.

He says the community reception has been favourable, and he’s excited for the shop to be open.

For the first week, customers who spend over $100 will be given a free carton of a dozen eggs and be entered into a draw to win free goodies. People will also be able to sample the goods at the store.

The storefront will be open Tuesday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2908 31 Ave. B.

And the shop will be packed with more than just local meat.

“We’ve got a whole bunch of local producers, we’ve got coffee, honey, we've got marinades and barbecue sauces and some pasta, that’s also made at our on the farm facility, it's a separate little business but it's integrated with our team,” said McKnight.

“Local vegetables from an organic farm from pilgrims, and we're glad to support them.”

Yankee Flats Meat is a collaboration between Teresa and Stuart McKnight, James and Chelsea Keenan, and Scott and Lydia McKnight. The brand only opened in October of 2023, but the group quickly realized they needed a retail space for customer convenience.