Vernon council agrees to give O'Keefe $30,000 to make it through March

Photo: O'Keefe Ranch

O’Keefe ranch will be getting $30,000 from the City of Vernon.

Council agreed Monday to provide O’Keefe Ranch & Interior Heritage Society with the additional $30,000 it previously requested. The society had come before council at the Feb. 26 council meeting saying it had paid back cEBA and was in a position where it needed $30,000 to get through the month of March.

A report to council from Debra Law, director of financial services recommended the society receive the requested funding.

“Administration has noted that this is a direct result of them repaying their cEBA loan which was related to COVID-19,” said Law in council. “So we've made a recommendation that we could use our COVID-19 grant safe restart monies to pay to assist with this.”

Coun. Kari Gares brought up the society’s presentation to clarify councils funding commitment to O’Keefes.

“During the presentation, there was a comment that was made that the expectation was that this council should continue to provide $150,000 funding per year,” said Gares.

“I just want to remind this council that a resolution was passed five or so years ago, where we were actually going to start decreasing that funding. But because COVID happened, that kind of changed things a little bit. So the expectation that that funding would be indefinite, in perpetuity, was just factually inaccurate.”

Mayor Victor Cumming asked for an update on when the next two requested reports on heritage and capital works would be presented to council. James Rice, director of operation services said those reports would be before council the second meeting of April.