Vernon council hears new solution to goose problem

Photo: GooSE Goose meat recipes from GooSE presentation to council March 11, goose breast (left) and goose sausage (right).

A new solution to Vernon’s on-going goose problem.

Eat the geese.

At Monday’s city council meeting, elected officials heard a new option to manage the invasive goose population in the city. A presentation from the Guardians of our Salish Estuaries highlighted the need for a goose harvest which would then yield high quality meat.

“At the end of the day, the goal is to generate a high quality food source and to lower those targeting invasive Canada goose populations,” said Garreth Ashley, from GooSE.

“What our organization specializes in and has a unique approach to is our First Nation's lead Canada goose harvest…During the meat processing side of our harvest, this is a great time for youth to learn from their elders, traditional ecological knowledge, harvesting that natural meat and going towards feeding a variety of communities over the winter, providing a very high quality protein source.”

Not only is the meat harvested, but the down is saved as well.

The group also recommended the goose population be targeted regionally, to avoid invasive geese coming to Vernon from surrounding areas. Coun. Kari Gares said while nothing is official, some Vernon councillors have had conversations with regional partners about the goose problem.

The harvest would target only invasive geese, not the migratory ones. GooSE said the way to identify the difference would be to target geese found in Vernon during the summertime.

GooSE says its timeline, if council chooses to go forward with the harvest, would be to complete a population survey this year and speak with local goose management groups to best understand the goose problem in Vernon. Then the group would complete the harvest in 2025 and then assess the success of the harvest in 2026.

GooSE says it's been successful at managing goose population in other areas.

Council accepted the presentation but no decisions were made about whether to implement the group.

Administration will bring a report back to council at a future date.