Clean up begins at site of large commercial fire in downtown Vernon

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

Clean up is now underway at the site of the downtown fire which destroyed a commercial building on July 4, 2023.

An excavator can be seen at the wreckage site on 30th Street and 29th Avenue.

Signs have been put up, as well, notifying passersby that the scene is a demolition zone.

Coun. Teresa Durning brought the site up in Vernon's city council meeting on Monday.

"I also want to thank staff today for getting the clean-up crew and working with the owner of the property at 2807 30th St.," said Durning.

"Today they started clean up, so thank you for that and I look forward to a clean area over there soon."

The building's owner, Gary Batula, has told Castanet that NAPP Enterprises LTD. has been hired to clean-up the site. The team will be going through the top layer of wreckage before looking to see "what the basement will bring."

The clean-up process was delayed due to the age of the historic building, which required special remediation considerations.

-with files from Tracey Prediger