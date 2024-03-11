City of Vernon says Kal Tire Place repairs will take longer than originally expected

Photo: ticketseller.ca

Ice bookings and programs at Kal Tire Place South will be affected for the remainder of this week as repairs to the main ice chiller will take longer than expected.

The city initially announced Kal Tire Place South would be closed Sunday and Monday, after Kal Tire Place's ammonia alarm was activated at about 9 p.m. on March 9.

The alarm caused the automatic and immediate shutdown of the system. The City of Vernon said the safety system worked as designed, effectively isolating the ammonia to allow crews to conduct a safety check, identifying a small leak.

Repairs were initially estimated to take one to two days, but further assessment found the repairs would take longer to complete.

“The main ice chiller requires urgent repairs before the ice sheet at Kal Tire Place South can be used,” said Shayne Wright, manager of community recreation.

“In order to safely facilitate the repair work, the refrigeration system must remain off resulting in the existing ice surface thawing and needing removal. Once the repairs have been completed, installation of a new ice surface will take place, requiring at least five days. While this urgent repair has disrupted some programs and user groups, it is essential that the city prioritize and ensure the safety of staff, contractors and public during.”

Ice bookings and programs will be adjusted for March 11 to 17. All user groups will be contacted regarding their rentals for this time period. Kal Tire Place South will remain open for the indoor walking program as well as for meeting room booking.

The city says more information about the reopening of Kal Tire Place South will be available when repairs are completed. Kal Tire Place North uses a separate system and was not affected and will remain open.