City of Vernon spring chipping program begins later this month

Photo: City of Vernon

Vernon’s annual spring chipping program is set to return later this month.

Crews will be collecting pruning material from residences between the end of March and mid-April.

Pruning materials can be placed in the same location as garbage and organics carts for participating residents to be picked up on their designated chipping dates. The city has an interactive collection map for residents to find their date.

Crews will attend each neighborhood twice during the program, each time on the same day of the week. Chipping will take place between the following dates, Monday to Thursday, Easter Monday included.

City of Vernon March 25 – 28

City of Vernon April 1 - 4

Blue Jay & Foothills April 8

Okanagan Landing April 9 - 11

Blue Jay & Foothills April 15

Okanagan Landing April 16 - 18

The city is reminding residents that chipping may not take place the same day household waste is collected. A maximum of 10 minutes of chipping is available for each customer each week, reminders for residents:

Place pruning material in the same collection area as your garbage and organics carts

Do not pile material with neighbour’s chipping material

Do not tie material with wire

Keep roots and dirt out of the pile

Pile thorns separately

Branches or tree trunks must be less than 4” in diameter

Stack all pruning with butt ends facing street or lane

Missed piles not reported to the City of Vernon within 24 hours after the second week of the program will not be picked up.

The city says crews may leave behind tangled piles or excessive volumes. The city says if this happens, property owners can hire a private chipper or haul material to the Greater Vernon Diversion and Disposal Facility, to be disposed of free of charge.

The curbside chipping service is funded by the Residential Organics and Yard Waste Collection charge found on resident’s quarterly utility bill.

People unable to view the interactive map, or in need of assistance, can call the city’s operations division at (250) 549-6757.