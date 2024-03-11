Fresh flowers will be the only tribute items allowed at Vernon's cemetery again this summer

Photo: Ingrid Baron

Starting Friday, fresh flowers will once again be the only tributes allowed at Vernon’s Pleasant Valley Cemetery for the summer season.

The City of Vernon is advising residents that from March 15 to Oct. 15, only fresh-cut floral arrangements in approved tribute holders may be placed on plots. Approved holders are available for purchase at city hall through the cemetery office. Free for use vases are available on the cemetery grounds.

“Non-floral items (trinkets) placed at an interment site, including but not limited to ceramics, statues, frames, photographs, glass, boxes, shells, toys, wire screens, baskets or stands are not permitted on plots and will be respectfully removed,” the city said in a press release.

All items no longer permitted will be removed after March 14, in accordance with cemetery management bylaw #5767.

The bylaw upset some community members last summer when the city's grace period allowing the public to remove their tribute items on their own ended, and items were removed for the first time in March 2023.

A petition to reverse the bylaw reached 2,618 signatures before it was submitted to the city last June.

It appears the petition was unsuccessful, as the city sent out its annual reminder about the floral tributes. The city said the changes align with “operational practices of many cemeteries across British Columbia and Canada, and take into consideration the safety of the public and cemetery caretakers, maintenance operations and environmental impacts.”

Funeral flowers or any type of floral tribute will be permitted on the day of the service, and for seven days following.

“The City of Vernon understands and respects the need for families to honour loved ones through the placement of offerings at gravesites,” said the release.

“This is part of the grieving and healing process. The City welcomes these tributes, within the regulations and guidelines that are listed above, and which are common in many other communities.”