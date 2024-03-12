Judge sides with North Okanagan sex offender, removes him from national registry

Photo: KTW file

A North Okanagan man who was caught with child pornography will be removed from the national sex offender registry after a judge ruled Monday that having his name on the list will do nothing to help police solve crimes.

Ernest Michel Tremblay, 57, applied in Vernon provincial court in January to have his name removed from Canada’s national sex offender registry.

Court records show Tremblay was convicted of possessing or accessing child pornography stemming from an incident in 2014. As part of his sentence, he was mandatorily required to register as a sex offender under the national Sex Offender Information Registration Act.

His application came after tweaks in the law last fall made it possible for sex offenders to have their registration orders ended early or axed altogether. Changes to Bill S-12, which received royal assent in October, updated the criteria under which sex offenders are required to register.

Those changes followed a decision from the Supreme Court of Canada in 2022, in which the top court held that mandatory registration on the sex offender registry is unconstitutional.

Provincial court Judge Jeremy Guild provided only a brief oral decision during a hearing via video on Monday morning, saying his full reasons would come later.

“I have concluded that there is no connection between Mr. Tremblay’s continuing registration … and helping police investigate sexual offences, and so I grant his order,” the judge ruled.

Guild also ordered that police be notified of his decision.