Canadian Mental Health Association claims non-profit and workplace awards from Vernon chamber

Tracey Prediger

When Julia Payson took over in 2017 as executive director for the Canadian Mental Health Association in Vernon, she admits she came with a bit of a personal bias when it came to being a member of the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce.

“I didn’t realize as a non profit or a charity that we had a space in a chamber, those are for businesses right? It’s a business thing,” Payson said.

She quickly learned that was not the case. In fact, fellow members with the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce would soon become some of CMHA’s biggest advocates for their local initiatives.

“As we worked through getting to something like the Youth Integrated Support Hub and The Foundry using our networks with the chamber, using our business after five to really bring that to people, they got excited for us, they cheered for us and they joined us in the movement,” Payson said.

Innovation and a dedicated focus on achieving that vision are all criteria needed to be named a leader in Non-Profit Excellence by the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce. CMHA also received top honours as Employer of the Year.

“For our staff, for our volunteers, we want the same outcomes that we want for the people who use our services which is enhanced mental health. We want our staff to be healthier because they work here."

Payson says CMHA needed to recognize and combat the emotional toll as front line workers saw the demand for service double during the pandemic. The agency implemented an internal program to promote positive feedback among peers called Guarding Minds.

“It’s great when we get the nominations in, because there’s a lot of care and compassion between staff and they see it and they want to recognize it.”

That workplace support extends to making sure breaks are taken along with time off. Payson says everyone is learning to prioritize their own well being and find a healthy work-life balance.