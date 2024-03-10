Enderby announced as finalist in 2024 Kraft Hockeyville national contest

Photo: City of Enderby

Enderby is a Kraft Hockeyville finalist.

The North Okanagan community is one of four Canadian communities that now have a chance to win $250,000 for arena upgrades from the National Hockey League.

The winner of the Kraft Hockeyville 2024 title can use the funds for arena upgrades and a chance to host an NHL pre-season game.

The winner and three runner-ups will also received $10,000 in new sets of hockey equipment for local youth, courtesy of the NHLPA Goals and Dreams fund.

The three other finalists include Cochrane, Alberta; Wolseley, Saskatchewan; and Elliot Lake, Ontario.

The Enderby Arena experienced a failure of its refrigeration system in January, forcing the arena to close for the remainder of the ice hockey season. Winning the competition would ensure essential upgrades are completed.

Votes for this year’s winner are cast online. Voting opens March 29 at 6 a.m. and closes March 30 at 2 p.m.

The winner will be announced live on Hockey Night in Canada on March 30 after the voting phase is concluded.

“The excitement hockey fans have for this program never ceases to amaze me – their dedication fosters inclusivity and accessibility on the ice, ensuring that the joy of the sport can be experienced by every Canadian,” said Simon Laroche, president of Kraft Heinz Canada.

“We’re thrilled to announce this year’s Top 4 finalists and are incredibly proud of the continued dedication Kraft Hockeyville showcases to further highlight the way hockey unites the nation.”

According to the NHL, the Kraft Hockeyville program has awarded over $4.8 million to 97 communities across Canada in the past 18 years.

Lumby’s Pat Duke Memorial Arena won the competition in 2016 and renovations were completed in 2020.