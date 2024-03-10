Vernon's Kal Tire Place South facility closed for repairs Sunday and Monday

Photo: ticketseller.ca ticketseller.ca/

Vernon's Kal Tire Place south facility will be closed Sunday and Monday for repairs.

In a brief statement Sunday morning, the City of Vernon says the main chiller at the ice rink will be undergoing repairs Sunday, forcing the closure of the facility.

“As City crews repair the chiller, the ice surface will start to thaw. Ice use will not be available until after the chiller has been repaired,” the city says.

Kal Tire Place North remains open.

As a result of the repairs, some events at the facility have been cancelled or rescheduled to another arena.