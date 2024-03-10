City of Vernon staff are recommending $300,000 be approved for a digital scoreboard at Kal Tire Place

Photo: Facebook

City of Vernon staff are recommending the city purchase a digital score board for Kal Tire Place.

At their regular meeting Monday, city council will receive a report encouraging the city to provide funding of up to $300,000 towards the purchase and installation of a digital scoreboard at arena.

“The current score clock at centre ice was purchased as part of the original build of Kal Tire Place, and therefore has more than 20-years of service. The Vernon Vipers, as part of the BCHL, are expected to meet league mandated upgrades to the BCHL Standards Infrastructure over the next few years, one of which is a video display to support instant replay,” the report says.

“The intention for this video display is to both support BCHL requirements, but also, for this item to be available to use to other user groups, special events, and recreation services programming.”

Minor sports organizations could access the digital display for use during games, tournaments and showcases.

Private rentals would be able to access the digital display to show messages, live-screen performances, and other video display presentations.

“Recreation services would be able to utilize the screen to display messaging and/or videos during ceremonies or drop-in program opportunities. The $300,000 funding request is sufficient to purchase a system that will satisfy minimum requirements,” the report says.

The report says there may be additional funding secured through grant opportunities or financial support from other user groups to secure a more robust system, as needed.

If funding is supported by council, the scoreboard item would be purchased in 2024, utilizing the City of Vernon procurement process, and installed prior to commencement of the 2024-2025 season.

Administration is recommending council fund this item from the Recreation Facility Major Maintenance Reserve, which has a 2024 projected balance of $462,632.

To read the full report, click here.