Vernon's North Okanagan Hospice Society Hike for Hospice fundraiser takes place May 11

Photo: NOHS

The North Okanagan Hospice Society Hike for Hospice is on the move.

The annual event will be held at the end of National Palliative Care Week in Canada, and this year it is moving to the Department of National Defence grounds on May 11.

The fundraiser will also mark the 40th anniversary of the NOHS.

The Vernon Lions Club will be serving up a pancake and sausage breakfast starting at 9 a.m., and Ratio Coffee will be providing the beverages.

Food trucks will also be on site for hikers looking to fuel up after their walk, run or roll.

There will be children's activities and the event is pet friendly.

There are prizes to be won. Participants can engage in the corporate challenge, show off their creativity with the best-dressed competition for humans and pets, or aim for the title of the individual who raised the most funds.

“We wanted to make the event as inclusive as possible and have a great community celebration marking the 40th anniversary of hospice,” said Lisa Matthews, NOHS executive director.

The hike kicks off at 11 a.m. and has something for seasoned hikers or those just looking for a leisurely stroll.

This year's hike route is wheelchair friendly, so bring those friends and relatives you think might want to get out of the house in their favourite '80s outfit, in recognition of the NOHS's 40th anniversary.

Registration begins at 9 a.m., but eager participants can also pre-register on the NOHS website, streamlining the process and ensuring a smooth start to the day.

The Canadian Hospice Palliative Care Association (CHPCA) created the Hike for Hospice Palliative Care event more than 20 years ago to build a national event to raise funds and awareness for local hospice palliative care organizations.

All proceeds raised during the event will stay within NOHS, directly benefiting their work in providing compassionate care and support to individuals and families facing palliative, end-of-life challenges.

A pledge sheet can be found on the NOHS website.

Residents can participate prior to the event by logging their own route and fundraising.

Additional sponsors are also needed for the event [email protected].

For more information and to register visit the NOHS event page on CanadaHelps.