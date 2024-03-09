Half of the Insane Clown Posse, Shaggy 2 Dope, is coming to Vernon next month

Photo: Facebook

Shaggy 2 Dope is coming to Vernon.

Born Joseph William Utsler, the singer is one half of the Insane Clown Posse and he will be performing at Vernon's Status Nightclub April 17 at 7 p.m.

The rapper, and partner Violent J, developed a following in the 1990s with hardcore fans calling themselves juggalos and juggalettes.

Many fans sport the black-and-white face paint worn by the rap duo.

Tickets are $37, including fees and taxes, or for $155.46, which also includes fees and taxes, fans can get the VIP treatment with entitles them entry at 6 p.m., a meet and greet and a picture with Shaggy 2 Dope.