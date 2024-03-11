City of Vernon staff are recommending $309,000 in funding for Vernon's Climate Action Plan

Photo: File photo

In order to support the implementation of the seven priority goals of Vernon's Climate Action Plan, staff are recommending funding of $309,000 be approved.

At their regular meeting Monday, city council will receive a staff report that recommends funding the initiatives with the Local Government Climate Action Program (LGCAP) fund.

“This is the first set of initiatives for immediate implementation starting in 2024,” the report says.

Staff is recommending the funding be used to:

Access data analysis tool to forecast project level greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction potentials to guide future decision making - $7,000

Conduct a parks, green space, and wetland inventory for the Official Community Plan (OCP) update and the development of a natural asset inventory - $120,000

Enhance GoByBike Week with additional contractor support, promotional materials, and communitv engagement initiatives - $50,000

Top up for the E-mobility Accelerator Program technology demonstration to temporarily provide equitable e-scooter trials - $10,000

Sponsor the Climate Action Ripple Effect (CARE) annual Youth Symposium & Community Expo - $20,000

Sponsor two UBC Sustainability Scholars research projects (a. how best to increase the uptake of community building energy retrofits, b. feasibility study of an equity-based e-scooter program) - $22,000

Model the GHG emissions of future housing development with the 2024 Housing Needs Assessment -$40,000

Staff is also recommending funding to conduct a GHG reduction feasibility study for energy retrofits to city owned buildings subject to Federation of Canadian Municipality (FCM) grant of $40,000.

“Administration recommends applying to the Federation of Canadian Municipality's (FCM) GHG Reduction Feasibility Study program to fund a study of energy retrofit scenarios for cityoowned buildings. FCM provides up to $200,000, and requires an additional 20% to be invested by the grant recipient - up to $40,000 from the LGCAP fund,” the report says.

The total cost of the plan is $309,000.

