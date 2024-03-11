City of Vernon staff recommending spending $40,000 on new Emergency and Disaster Management Act

Photo: Castanet file photo

City of Vernon staff are asking council to authorize administration to spend the Indigenous Engagement Requirements Fund grant of $40,000 to assist with the implementation of the new Emergency and Disaster Management Act.

At their regular meeting Monday, city council will receive a staff report outlining the funding.

“The Province of BC is offering $40,000 in one-time funding to all local governments and Indigenous governing bodies in order to assist with implementation of the new Indigenous Engagement Requirements set out in Bill 31 Emergency and Disaster Management Act,” the report says.

The funds will be used to:

Support relationship-building across jurisdictions through consultation and cooperation with Indigenous governing bodies ensure the incorporation of Indigenous knowledge and cultural safety across emergency management practices;

Support policy improvements that reflect the lived experience of Indigenous Peoples;

Address the disproportionate impacts on Indigenous peoples during emergency events.

City staff are also seeking approval to execute and submit the contribution agreement no later than March 31 to the deputy chief of emergency management.

To read the full report, click here.