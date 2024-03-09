Vernon Comic Con flag may be raised above Vernon city hall

Photo: Castanet file photo Vernon Comic Con organizer Peter Kaz, left, is asking the Comic Con flag fly above city hall.

Vernon Comic Con is one of the most popular events of the year, and its flag may be flapping over Vernon city hall.

In a report that will be presented to city council at their regular meeting Monday, staff are recommending approval to raise the Vernon Comic Con flag on the community flag pole from April 4 to May 4.

The annual event, organized by self-described nerd Peter Kaz, attracts thousands of people.

Vernon Comic Con, an all ages event, will be held Saturday, May 4, at the Vernon Recreation Centre.

“The Vernon Comic Con flag is proposed to be raised on the Community Flag Pole on Thursday, April 4,” the report states.