Vernon city council told Pottery Ravine Park needs an additonal $109,000

Photo: City of Vernon

City of Vernon staff are recommending civic leaders approve more funding for a local park.

At their regular meeting Monday, council will receive a report recommending Pottery Ravine Park, at 1604 18th Ave., get an additional $109,000 in funding, of which $73,000 will come from the Infrastructure Reserve and $36,000 from RDNO Parks Development Cost Charges.

The project currently has an approved budget of $202,000.

“The project was tendered in February of this year. The revised estimate to complete this project, based on tendered construction costs, is $311,00,” the report says.

Continued inflationary pressure relating to construction has had a significant impact on project costs.

“Unexpected costs associated with addressing an encroachment from an adjacent property has also added to the cost of this project. Projects funded based on estimates produced prior to 2023 should be re-evaluated to align with current market conditions.”

Administration will be providing council with an infrastructure program project status update as well as the proposed 2023 carry overs.

Both reports will be provided at the March 25 regular meeting and will make recommendations on how to proceed with project funding moving forward.