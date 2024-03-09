Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce expressed concerns about invasive mussels during political roundtable

Photo: OASISS

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce has concerns about the impact of invasive aquatic species in area lakes.

North Okanagan Shuswap MP Mel Arnold heard those concerns during a roundtable meeting with five chambers from the North Okanagan and Shuswap region.

The roundtable was held in Armstrong Friday with MP Brad Vis, Conservative Shadow Minister for Small Business recovery and Growth.

The three-term MO said the Vernon chamber was the only one to raise the issue. Arnold has been a champion in the battle against zebra and quagga muscles since he was first elected in 2015.

Arnold, who is also the Shadow Minister for Fisheries and Oceans, said the GVCC expressed concerns about the impact the mussels could have on local tourism.

“Prevention is the No. 1 thing. That's done through education, that's done through inspection stations at the borders – mandatory inspection of all water craft coming into the province,” said Arnold who regularly advocates for more funding to inspections of boats coming into the region from Alberta and the United States.

Arnold said he does think an outright ban on boats coming to the area is the correct approach.

“I don't think that would be beneficial to the tourism sector,” he said. “If those vessels are inspected properly they should be able to come into the area, but inspections are the key piece to that.”

Arnold said the inspection stations must be in operation “24/7 and they have to have border agents that are trained to understand the potential threat.”