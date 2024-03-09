Phase 2 of the Becker Bike Park project is expected to start Monday at the Vernon park

Photo: File photo

Construction on Phase 2 of the Becker Bike Park project is expected to start Monday.

To allow for the construction of new park amenities, Phase 2 will begin with the clearing and removal of trees and shrubbery as well as earthworks.

The project is anticipated to continue into the summer.

Users should anticipate area closures to Becker Park.

The revitalization of Becker Bike Park is included in the City of Vernon’s Parks Master Plan, and supports Tourism Vernon’s Five-Year Strategy.