North Okanagan Shuswap MP Mel Arnold and MP Brad Vis held a roundtable meeting in Armstrong to discuss various issues

Photo: Darren Handschuh North Okanagan Shuswap MP Mel Arnold, left, and MP Brad Vis, Conservative Shadow Minister for Small Business recovery and Growth.

Small businesses are facing challenges on a variety of fronts.

That from North Okanagan Shuswap MP Mel Arnold and MP Brad Vis, Conservative Shadow Minister for Small Business recovery and Growth.

Arnold and Vis met with five chambers of commerce from the Okanagan to the Shuswap for a roundtable discussion in Armstrong Friday.

The meeting focused on challenges faced by local businesses as they recover from significant events like the pandemic and wildfires. Also discussed were policies and actions that currently hinder or could assist in business recovery and growth.

“Right now a lot of business owners don't feel that they have a whole lot of hope,” Vis said, noting most of the recent job growth in B.C. has come from the public sector.

“We've really got to get back to a place where a young Canadian can say 'I have a business plan in place and I can reasonably expect to make a profit if I take these steps,'” said Vis.

Arnold said common themes heard during the roundtable was shortage of labour force, shortage of housing and taxation.

“All of these things are causing businesses struggling to survive,” said Arnold.

Using health care workers as an example, Arnold said a fast-track system would allow skilled nurses, care aids and doctors from other parts of Canada and the world to work in the region, easing the health care staffing crisis.

A similar system is needed for skilled tradespeople as well. With more skilled tradespeople, more homes could be built which would help ease the housing crunch.

Vis praised the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot which brings skilled foreign workers to the region.

The RNIP has been widely hailed as a success and the program was recently extended.

“I think that program should be expanded to all of rural British Columbia,” Vis said.

Arnold said another common theme that was discussed was the $10-a-day daycare program.

“It isn't working, especially in the rural communities,” said Arnold. “There is no facility in Salmon Arm or outside of Vernon that actually has the $10-a-day daycare happening.”

Arnold said there simply are trained daycare workers or the facilities to put those in place.