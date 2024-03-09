Vernon-area man released on bail after Mounties seize 'small arsenal' of guns from rural home

Photo: KTW file Kamloops provincial court

Police found “a small arsenal” of guns when they raided a home Wednesday in a rural area near Vernon, a judge has been told — including four shotguns mounted on either side of a headboard in a bedroom, military-grade body armour and two hand grenades that appeared to be live.

Cole Travis White, 38, is facing charges of possessing a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm and improper storage of a firearm.

Court heard White was arrested on Wednesday after Mounties asked him to visit the detachment. Officers then executed a search warrant at his Spallumcheen house.

“The search proceeded and the officers inside his home located a vast amount of weapons and associated material — a small arsenal, really,” Crown prosecutor Alex Wheele said in court.

“They already knew that he owned a number of these firearms, but it went beyond even what they had anticipated.”

Wheele said officers were surprised by the size of the cache of weapons they found.

“Next to either side of the head of his bed, there were two shotguns on either side,” Wheele said. “They appeared to the RCMP to have had their barrels sawed off.”

Wheele said Mounties also seized “thousands of rounds of ammunition,” military-grade body armour and tactical equipment and a hand grenade.

The search was halted to allow for military officials to attend the scene to remove the grenade.

“Ultimately they found two hand grenades,” Wheele said.

“They appear for all intents and purposes to be live, operational hand grenades, so these are explosives under the Criminal Code and their possession is completely prohibited. There likely will be another charge related to those."

Police said they seized more than 100 firearms from White’s home.

Court heard White, who has no criminal record, came to the attention of police following an alleged incident Sept. 14 in the Spallumcheen area. Wheele said two people reported seeing a man armed with a shotgun standing on a driveway, and told police he pointed the firearm at them as they drove by.

No charges have been laid in connection with that allegation.

Wheele said Mounties are puzzled as to his motive for possessing such a stash of weapons — many of which he owns legally.

White, who runs a trucking company, was released on bail following a hearing Friday in Kamloops provincial court. While on bail, he will be prohibited from possessing any firearms.

White is due back in court on March 14 in Vernon.