Probation, no record for Vernon teen who punched Mountie in face

A young Vernon woman who punched a Mountie in the face will not have a criminal record if she can stay out of trouble for the next 10 months.

Anastajia Baker, 18, pleaded guilty Friday in Kamloops provincial court to one count each of assaulting a peace officer, breach and fail to comply.

Court heard Mounties arrived at the Upper Room Mission on Feb. 22 looking for Baker, who was missing from her group home. When a constable saw her depart, he approached her in a parking lot outside the shelter.

Crown prosecutor Bonnie MacDonald said Baker tried to run and was chased by Const. John Paul Dupuis, who grabbed her by the left arm and told her to stop.

“In response, Ms. Baker threw a punch with her right arm and struck Const. Dupuis in the right eye,” she said. “It took a couple of officers to get her under control and get her into a police vehicle.”

Defence lawyer Melanie Heathman said Baker has lived a tragic life to this point.

“Ms. Baker’s life has been characterized by instability, trauma and loneliness,” she said, noting Baker was exposed to drug use, drug trafficking and sexual abuse as a young child.

“But she did want me to tell the court that she is very sorry, especially for assaulting the police officer, which she knows is not OK in any sense of the word.”

Baker, who appeared in court via video from a prison in the Lower Mainland, was granted a conditional discharge and sentenced to 10 months of probation. That means she will not have a criminal record if she completes the probationary period without incident.

As part of her probation, Baker will be required to write a letter of apology to Dupuis within a month.