Neuron Mobility's e-scooters will hit the streets of Vernon for the season starting today

Photo: Castanet file photo

The bright-orange e-scooters are returning to Vernon for another season.

Neuron Mobility will be rolling out the popular scooters today.

E-bikes will follow later this spring, and this season Neuron will be deploying additional parking mats in busy downtown locations to highlight where riders should end their trips.

Since their arrival in Vernon in July 2021, Neuron’s e-scooters have become popular with riders who have collectively traveled more than 675,000 kilometres.

And 40% of all trips have replaced a car journey, eliminating an estimated 43 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

“Vernon is a great city and we are excited to have our e-scooters back on the streets for a new season to provide residents and tourists with a safe, sustainable and convenient way to travel,” said Ankush Karwal, Neuron Canada general manager. “Last season, our riders told us that 70% of all trips resulted in a purchase, and with the average spend of $30 at a local business, we estimate the program is injecting $4.5 million into the local economy.”

Peter Kaz, Downtown Vernon Association marketing manager, said the DVA is happy to see the scooters return.

“The program brings a great dynamic to our downtown and helps make our streets less congested, shrinking our impact on the environment and making Vernon more vibrant and healthy,” Kaz said.

Dan Prolux, Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce general manager agreed, saying, “It’s fantastic to have this economic and environmentally friendly alternative mode of transportation in our community. They certainly make it easier for people to commute to work and make quick trips to support local businesses.”

New and experienced riders are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the rules by visiting Neuron’s online Scoot Safe Academy, designed to increase the safety of riders and those sharing the road with them.

Riders are also reminded the helmets are mandatory when operating an e-scooter or e-bike.

Riders, who must be at least 16 years of age, can book and use the e-scooters through Neuron’s app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play and set up in a matter of minutes.

Single trips cost $1.15 to unlock the e-scooter and $0.45 per minute thereafter. More frequent users also have the option to purchase Neuron Passes, a subscription service, available in three-day ($25), weekly ($39.99), or monthly ($99.99) options.