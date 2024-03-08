Vernon RCMP pull over and fine erratic driver twice in less than four hours

Photo: File photo

Some drivers just don't learn.

A joyriding motorist had two vehicles impounded and was handed $2,357 in fines by Vernon RCMP Thursday night.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Const. Chris Terleski said on March 7 around 10:45 p.m., police observed a vehicle being driven at a high rate of speed through a residential neighbourhood on 27th Avenue.

“The officer stopped the vehicle which was found to be travelling in excess of 100 km/hr,” Terleski said in an email. “The 23-year-old driver was issued fines totalling $1,569 for excessive speed, fail to display N, fail to stop at stop sign, drive contrary to restrictions, fail to signal and crossing a double solid line, and operating an uninsured vehicle which was towed and impounded for seven days.”

But wait, there’s more.

Terleski said around 2:25 a.m., officers responded to a report of an erratic driver in the area of Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

Officers observed the vehicle being operated at a high rate of speed.

Police intercepted the vehicle as it pulled into the driveway of a residence and found the same driver as earlier behind the wheel. This time, the man received $788 in fines for failing to display N, failing to produce a drivers licence and operating a vehicle with no insurance, bringing the total for the night to $2,357.

The second vehicle was also impounded.

“It’s ridiculous to see this type of behaviour and there’s no excuse for it,” said Terleski. “The fines issued are only the initial step in the process and the man could potentially face additional sanctions from the superintendent of motor vehicles.”