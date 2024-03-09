Vernon historian tees up 1983 footage from Kelowna Golf & Country Club and the Needles Ferry

Today’s trip into the past starts in the Central Okanagan.

Vernon historian and videographer Francois Arseneault has footage from the Kelowna Golf & Country Club in Kelowna and the Needles Ferry on Arrow Lakes from 1983.

“The first golf in Kelowna was played in 1899 on a nine-hole course located near the present-day City Hall and Memorial Arena,” said Arseneault.

“In 1920, the members decided to purchase and move to the present location known then as the Wolaston property. The club had 72 members at that time. The club was incorporated in 1920 as the Kelowna Golf Club. Play commenced on the new course consisting of nine holes with sand greens.”

In 1925, funds were raised by the sale of debentures to purchase additional Wolaston property and plans were made to extend the course to 18 holes.

A golf course architect was engaged to design the extension and the new 18-hole course with sand greens opened on March 20, 1926.

“Over the years, the club has grown as has the city, the skyline in this footage looks a little different today. Kelowna’s population in 1983 was just under 60,000, today it’s more than double at over 145,000,” said Arseneault.

An apple orchard that bordered the north side of the golf club was replaced by a neighbourhood between Summit and Glenmore drives.

“The orchard, like so many previous apple and other fruit orchards in Kelowna, was cut down to make way for development and most are now long forgotten or remembered only by marketing names like Orchard Park Mall,” he said.

The footage then heads some 100 km east of Kelowna to the Needles Ferry.

“In 1913, farmers built the first vehicle ferry using Ford Model T parts. Apart from a reference to a rudimentary raft in 1922, no evidence exists of a service most years,” Arseneault said.

In 1924, the government ferry launched, which comprised a log raft pushed by a launch. This free service had a one-car capacity.

By 1931 it was upgraded with a wood-hulled cable ferry installed, having three-car capacity. Crossings were hourly. Over the next 20 years, it was upgraded to eight then 16 cars. In 1955, service was increased from 12 to 24 hours per day.

In 1967, a replacement bridge was confirmed, but never built.

The following year, both terminals were rebuilt after the originals were submerged by the reservoir for the Keenleyside Dam.

In 1969 the diesel-powered Needles ferry with 28-car capacity was introduced. In 1990 the Needles was relocated to the Upper Arrow Lake Ferry route and replaced by a 40-vehicle, 150-passenger cable ferry. At 1,500 metres (5,000 ft) it was the longest haul cable in North America.

Arseneault is always looking for more information on the vintage footage he digs up, and he encourages people to add their input in the comments section on his Youtube page.

Arseneault has an extensive collection of vintage footage, and he is looking for more.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].