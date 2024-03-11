City of Vernon will not receive federal Housing Action Plan funding

Photo: Castanet file photo

The City of Vernon will not be receiving federal Housing Action Plan funding.

A report that will be presented to council at their regular meeting Monday says the city's request for funding through the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation program has been denied.

“On Aug. 18, 2023, the city submitted an application to the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF). The fund encouraged applicants to define housing supply targets and create or update a housing action plan with a series of actions to achieve those targets,” the report says.

On Feb. 29, the city was notified that it was not selected for HAF funding.

“CMHC noted that they received more than 500 applications and were not able to support all applications with the funding available under the program. According to STOREYS, an online real estate news platform, $3.552 billion of the $4 billion earmarked for the HAF program has been allocated,” the report says.

“To date, the only small municipality in BC that has received HAF funding was Squamish, in the amount of $7 million. Please note that this information is from a source external to CMHC and has not been validated for accuracy.”

The report did not say how much money the city was asking for, but said “administration will continue to work with our partners in the community to implement our Housing Action Plan, endorsed by Council on Sept. 26, 2022.”

