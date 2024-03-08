North Okanagan RCMP seize body armour, two live grenades, 100-plus guns from home near Vernon

Photo: Glacier Media

Police say they seized two live hand grenades, body armour and more than 100 firearms from a rural property in Spallumcheen on Wednesday.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Const. Chris Terleski said on March 6, around 11 a.m., police executed a search warrant at a residence on Back Enderby Road in Spallumcheen.

The operation was conducted in relation to an ongoing firearms investigation from the fall of 2023.

Terleski said during the search, officers located multiple sets of body armour, a loaded shotgun, more than 100 firearms and what were believed to be two live fragmentation grenades.

Upon discovering the items, the on-scene officers immediately vacated and secured the residence and the RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit was consulted.

On Thursday, explosives ordnance disposal experts from the Canadian Forces attended and rendered the items safe.

“These items represent a significant risk to the safety of our community,” said Staff Sgt. Steve Mancini, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s rural unit commander.

“It was through the diligent and strategic investigational work of our officers that were able to remove them from circulation and prevent them from potentially being used in criminal activities."

A 38-year-old man from Spallumcheen was arrested and made an initial appearance in court yesterday.